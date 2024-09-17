BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,546,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,178,000 after buying an additional 289,953 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.