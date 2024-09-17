Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 27.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). Analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.