Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $13,327.01 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.24810929 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $20,052.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

