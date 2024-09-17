Bittensor Price Tops $304.99 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $80.96 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $304.99 or 0.00515193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 290.33637394 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $70,258,950.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

