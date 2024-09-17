BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $843.49 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $843.49 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000087 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $22,436,344.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

