Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.