Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 17th

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of BKHAU opened at 11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.52. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.