Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.40

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 103740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.80.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackline Safety Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.