Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.40

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 103740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.
BLN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.80.
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
