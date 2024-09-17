Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

BGB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 179,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

