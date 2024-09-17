Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Blend Labs Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE BLND traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.22.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
