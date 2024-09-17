Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

