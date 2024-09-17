Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 500.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 265,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,430. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

