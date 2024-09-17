Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.13% of Boise Cascade worth $335,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $60,383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after buying an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.32. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.