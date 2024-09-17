Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

