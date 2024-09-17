BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Evan Hafer Sells 1,000,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $3,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Hafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of BRC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,600,000.00.

BRC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $694.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Roth Capital cut BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

