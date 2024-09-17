Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Britvic Price Performance

BTVCF remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Britvic has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

