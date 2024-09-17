Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,356.25

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,356.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 70 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,393.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,402.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,372.83. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

