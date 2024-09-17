Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 643,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,209. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

