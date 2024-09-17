Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 558,181.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

