C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 891,808 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,470,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 713,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,933. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.