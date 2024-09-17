C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 713,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,933. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
