Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NATR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth $180,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
