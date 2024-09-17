CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 73,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,481. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
