Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCBG. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

