Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital City Bank Group

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.