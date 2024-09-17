Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,587,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 2,198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Capital Power stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 20,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,327. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

