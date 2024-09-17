CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance
ACNDF opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.
About CapitaLand India Trust
