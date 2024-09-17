CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

ACNDF opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

