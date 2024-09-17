Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$278.13 million during the quarter.
