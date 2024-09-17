Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$278.13 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Capreit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.