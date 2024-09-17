Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of CAPR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,339. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

