Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 11.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

