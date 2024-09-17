Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 180.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $803.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $892.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.45. The stock has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

