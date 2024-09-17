Cavendish Financial plc (CAV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on October 15th

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cavendish Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON CAV opened at GBX 10.34 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Cavendish Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.76.

Insider Transactions at Cavendish Financial

In other news, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £82,208.40 ($108,597.62). In other Cavendish Financial news, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($108,597.62). Also, insider Mark Astaire bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £11,050 ($14,597.09). 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

