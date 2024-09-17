CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

