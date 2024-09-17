CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Update

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CCSC Technology International Stock Performance
CCTG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 100,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. CCSC Technology International has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
