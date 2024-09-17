CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Update

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CCSC Technology International Stock Performance

CCTG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 100,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. CCSC Technology International has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.