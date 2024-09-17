CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,603.76 or 0.99920710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013471 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02828036 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,732,362.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

