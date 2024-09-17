Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 1,192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $39.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $40.82.
About Cellnex Telecom
