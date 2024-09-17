Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.54.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.56. 2,329,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,660. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.5066667 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total value of C$5,115,360.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total value of C$5,115,360.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.54 per share, with a total value of C$72,112.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,200 shares of company stock worth $3,369,477 and sold 440,084 shares worth $11,359,125. 31.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

