Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.94

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 116226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $767.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 362,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 63,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

