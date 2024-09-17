Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.25 ($2.26).

Several brokerages have commented on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Centrica

Centrica Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,135.50). In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,135.50). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,618.85). Insiders have bought a total of 112,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,800,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 532.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.90. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 116.15 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.29).

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

