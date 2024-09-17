Centurion (CNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46,839.01

Centurion (CNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $46,839.01 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.0005849 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

