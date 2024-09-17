Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 14.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £390,990.00, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.44.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
