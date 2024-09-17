Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.