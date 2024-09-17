China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,253,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,709,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47. China Feihe has a 12-month low of 0.41 and a 12-month high of 0.65.
China Feihe Company Profile
