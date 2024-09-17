China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,253,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,709,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47. China Feihe has a 12-month low of 0.41 and a 12-month high of 0.65.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.