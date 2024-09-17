China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,079,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 11,666,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.36.
About China Minsheng Banking
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.