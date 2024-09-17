China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,079,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 11,666,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

