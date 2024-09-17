China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CHNR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,540. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

