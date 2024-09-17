China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
