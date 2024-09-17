China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

