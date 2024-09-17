China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,529,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 3,295,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. China Power International Development has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

