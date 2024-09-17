China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,529,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 3,295,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. China Power International Development has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.
China Power International Development Company Profile
