China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 6,654,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,443.0 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHVKF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

