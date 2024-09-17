China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 6,654,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,443.0 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHVKF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
About China Vanke
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- What is a Dividend King?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.