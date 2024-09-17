Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Churchill Downs worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,137,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 56,813 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.