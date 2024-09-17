Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,185,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,572,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.1 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
CPXGF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.15.
Cineplex Company Profile
