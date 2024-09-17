Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,185,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,572,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.1 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.