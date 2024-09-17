Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leede Financial

Leede Financial lowered shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPH. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPH stock opened at C$14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.18. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$19.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.460537 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

